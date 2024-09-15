DENVER — We are highlighting two Coloradans who recently won Match of the Year through Big Brothers Big Sisters Colorado earlier this week. They are celebrating the award and raising awareness for the continued need for mentors in Denver metro area.

It was eight years when Scott Hally got a phone call that would change his life.

“And she explained to me what Xavier was like and what his interests were. And then I said, Yeah, I would be interested in meeting up with him, “ Hally said.

Not knowing one another, Xavier Rodriquez shared with me that it took some time for him to open up

“Then we were told we had to do this, like, fill out a sheet to match our entrance and stuff. And I remember I started filling it out on my own. And then they were like, you know, you have to ask him the questions. And I was like, 'Oh, shoot.' So then when we were asking questions, it started to gradually get more comfortable,” Rodriquez said.

With almost a decade of being matched under their belts, the two enjoy activities like snowboarding, photography, rock climbing, and more! It’s the time spent together and a tight bond that got Scott and Xavier nominated and recently won the Match of the Year award.

“So when we were finally chosen, it was really special to say, Wow, we could look back and say we did a lot, and we had a really special time together,” Hally said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Colorado celebrates Match of the Year

The two were also selected based on their positive impact on one another. While these two are matched, the President of Big Brothers Big Sisters Colorado shared that at least 400 young people need a mentor.

“No matter how fast we match, we've improved. We're doing all kinds of things to match more quickly, but they just keep coming—so many needs. And out of that 400, over 300 are boys,” Elycia Cook said.

Cook says most of the youth on the list are young men, so she encourages you to sign up to help make a difference despite what’s holding you back.

“They think it takes a lot of time. They think it's hard. They feel like they won't connect with young people. They feel so distant from them. But you don't have to be perfect. You just have to be present,” Cook said