Advocates: Denver cold weather shelters need more room, better communication

DENVER — Denver dropped into the single digits on Wednesday, dangerously cold for anyone sleeping outside.

“When I was homeless and staying in a tent, [I felt] like, 'Okay, I can do this,'” Ana-Lilith Miller told Denver7. “And come one, two o'clock in the morning, you realize… there's a good chance you could freeze to death.”

Miller is now an advocate for Housekeys Action Network Denver (HAND), trying to make sure those living on the street have somewhere to go to escape the cold.

The City of Denver plans to open more cold weather shelters this winter amid a change to its threshold.

Under the city's previous criteria, temperatures needed to drop to 20 degrees or below for cold weather shelters to open. Now, it only needs to drop to 25 degrees or below, or there must be two inches of snow on the ground.

City officials told Denver7 on Monday they expect to see a "doubling" of cold weather shelter nights. But Miller said capacity is still a concern, and not the only one advocates are hearing about.

“We're finding out people are still getting turned away,” she said. “People are not knowing how to get there. We need a better, cohesive way to be getting information out earlier and correct information so that these people know what to do.”

The city added text alerts this year to notify those who are unhoused with a cell phone when shelter space opens up. Miller said those alerts often come too late, and there’s still a lot of confusion about where to go and what transportation options are available to get to the shelters. She added that the opening of cold weather shelters should be announced multiple days in advance.

The city said it's making an effort to send a clear message.

“We have more outreach teams than ever, you know, warning people of the dangers and the importance of coming inside,” Derek Woodbury with Denver's Housing Stability (HOST) told Denver7 this week. “We're engaging with individuals that are living on the streets… making referrals to shelter, in many cases, transporting people to shelter, as well. We've been doing that each and every night over the last week during this current activation.”

Miller said with lives at stake, more can be done.

“The city really should be listening to the community itself and the advocates who are working closely with these people on the streets,” she said. “These are human beings. They will freeze to death out here.”

Miller argues the city's threshold for shelter activation should be set at 32 degrees, if not as high as 40.

Given the current forecast, Denver's current activation of cold weather shelters is set to run until Monday, Jan. 13.