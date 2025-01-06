Where to seek shelter from the bitter cold across the Denver metro as temps fall into the single digits

DENVER — We’re finally getting a taste of winter with up to 8 inches of snow for parts of the Denver metro area by Tuesday afternoon.

Of course, with the snowfall also comes a drop in temperatures. And boy, are they gonna drop!

“Tuesday’s high will be very cold, with no location in our forecast area expected to climb out of the 20’s,” weather service forecasters in Boulder wrote Monday morning, adding that overnight lows are expected to fall into the single digits “with some locations seeing readings drop below zero.”

So where do you go to escape such bitter cold temperatures?

ARVADA

Mission Arvada will open its church doors when temperatures drop to 20°F or below, or when snowfall exceeds 6 inches, providing a warm, safe night of refuge for up to 40 adults (18+). To register, guests need to sign-up at Mission Arvada 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests can call 720-334-8584 to confirm activation on a particular night.

The overnight shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. It’s located at 7500 W. 57th Ave., in Arvada.

AURORA

The Aurora Day Resource Center, located at 3387 E. 19th Place, will open as an overnight shelter at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, through Thursday night.

Aurora residents can stay updated on cold weather shelter activations by texting “Advance” to 38276.

DENVER

Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will have "front door" shelter access points, which offer walk-up access, longer hours and can help people navigate what shelter facility is best for their situation. In some cases, the shelters can also help arrange transportation. They expand their capacity in cold weather.

The front door locations include:



For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

Shelter is also available at the Stone Creek shelter (former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St., and at 2601 W. 7thAve. and 375 S. Zuni St.

The weather shelters will be active through 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. In addition, extra overflow shelter is open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the St. Charles Recreation Center, 3777 Lafayette St. through Jan. 6.

EVERGREEN

The Evergreen Christian Outreach (EChO) Shelter offers an overnight emergency shelter that is open every night from late October to May. Anyone seeking shelter needs to first register with a case manager to complete background check. They can reach the main EChO office at 303-670-1796.

The shelter is open from 6:15 p.m. to 7 a.m. It’s located at 27888 Meadow Drive in Evergreen.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Many library branches across Jefferson County act as daytime warming centers, providing a safe and warm space for individuals during extreme weather.

LAKEWOOD

During severe weather, Lakewood will activate this shelter at Recovery Works. It is pet-friendly, and no registration is required. The shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It’s located at 8000 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood.