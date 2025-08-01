Two more people arrested in 2024 fatal hit-and-run crash that killed teen, Commerce City police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two more people were arrested in the 2024 fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an 18-year-old man and injured his three family members, the Commerce City Police Department said Thursday.

Elian Agramonte faces charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to Commerce City PD. Agramonte is accused of street racing with Hernandez-Escobar at the time of the crash, Commerce City PD said.

Racquel Flores faces three counts of accessory to a crime. Flores allegedly helped Erika Hernandez-Escobar, 20, drive away from the crash and evade arrest.

Hernandez-Escobar was arrested first, a few days after the crash in October of 2024. Hernandez-Escobar was also charged with vehicular homicide and has since pleaded guilty, according to Commerce City PD.

The crash happened Oct. 6, 2024 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Street and E. 58th Ave. The driver of an Audi — police later said was Hernandez-Escobar — was street racing with Agramonte when Hernandez-Escobar ran through the intersection, striking another vehicle that police said had the right-of-way.

After the crash, Hernandez-Escobar jumped into another vehicle and left the scene, according to police. The driver of that other vehicle was allegedly Flores.

Police identified the person who died in the crash as 18-year-old Emiliano Malpica-Medina. His parents and teenage sibling were seriously injured, according to Commerce City PD.

