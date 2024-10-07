Teen traveling with family killed in ‘violent’ hit-and-run crash in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a “violent” hit-and-run collision that took the life of a teenager and seriously injured three other members of his family Sunday night.

Police said the suspects abandoned their car, an Audi SUV, at the scene and took off in a nearby vehicle after the crash at the intersection of Holly Street and E. 58th Avenue.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the Audi was traveling through the intersection when it struck the victim’s vehicle, which police said had the right-of-way.

The collision left an 18-year-old man dead and seriously injured his parents and another teen. Their conditions are not known.

The identity of the 18-year-old victim has not been released.

After the crash, police said the driver and passengers in the Audi immediately jumped into a nearby vehicle and fled.

Police said they are in contact with the Audi owner but are still working to identify the suspects. It’s unclear if the vehicle was reported stolen.

Investigators with the Commerce City Police Department seek to talk to witnesses or those who may have information.