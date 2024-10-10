Man arrested in ‘violent’ Commerce City hit-and-run crash that killed teen, injured family

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City announced Wednesday the arrest of a man in connection with a “violent” hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager and injured his family Sunday night.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, pending the filing of formal charges, but said they believe he was the driver of a 4-door Audi sedan that struck another vehicle, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring his parents and another teen.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Street and E. 58th Avenue.

According to police, the Audi was traveling through the intersection when it struck the victim’s vehicle, which police said had the right-of-way.

After the crash, police said the driver and passengers in the suspect’s vehicle immediately jumped into a nearby car and fled, leaving the damaged Audi sedan behind.

Police have not said if they are seeking other individuals.

The conditions of the three people injured in the crash are not known. The identity of the 18-year-old victim has not been officially released.