Castle Rock Town Council approves plan to convert former senior care facility into teen mental health facility

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Town Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to rezone a former senior care facility and convert it into a mental health facility for teens.

The Sandstone Care facility will treat teens between the ages of 13 and 17 who are experiencing mild depression, anxiety and mood disorders.

Some community members on Tuesday expressed concerns about the center's proximity to homes in the Metzler Ranch neighborhood, as well as a daycare and an elementary school.

"I think it comes back to the appropriateness of the location," said one man.

Sandstone representatives said the treatment center will not be locked, but they've never had issues with patients leaving their facilities before.

The center will not offer substance abuse treatment or court-ordered treatment. It will also not cater to anyone with a criminal sexual history, according to Sandstone.

"I want to be able to spread awareness about what we're doing and really decrease some of the potential stigma that exists," explained Sarah Fletcher, chief clinical officer at Sandstone Care.

Fletcher said the center will be a critical resource for families who previously had to travel out of state for care.

In front of Castle Rock's Town Council Tuesday night, several spoke in favor of the facility.

"I can tell you without hesitation that the type of kids you're concerned about are already in our neighborhoods. They're already un-diagnosed," said Laura Martinez, who lives in Castle Rock.

Others highlighted the gap the center will fill across the Front Range.

"Let's not try to focus on what we may fear may happen, but let's focus on what will happen, which is lives will be saved," said one man.