Castle Rock Town Council to vote on second amendment for proposed adult mental health facility

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Town of Castle Rock is proposing more access to mental health services for young adults who might not otherwise be eligible for professional help.

Tuesday night, town council members are expected to vote on whether or not to approve a second amendment to move forward with a facility in Metzler Ranch.

The amendment would impact the zoning of a 1.36 acre site on Barranca Drive.

Right now, the property offers nursing home, assisted living and memory care. The proposed amendment would add adolescent care for 13- to 17-year-olds.

The goal of the facility is to serve young patients who may not get the attention they need while experiencing mild depression, anxiety and mood disorders, primarily those who may not be eligible for psychiatric treatment at hospitals or high-level treatment facilities.

The Development Services Department said the facility will be open 24/7 and have up to 48 beds. It would offer counseling, group therapy, grade-level educational courses, meals, laundry and transportation services.

There are some treatments that will not be allowed at the site, and those were determined based off community input, according to the department.

There will be no out-patient care, substance abuse treatments, treatments of anyone with a criminal sexual history or someone needing court-ordered treatment.

Council members declined to give comment to Denver7 ahead of Tuesday evening's vote.