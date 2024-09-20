Man pleads guilty in connection with Broomfield crash that killed mother, 16-year-old son

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a December 2023 crash that killed a Broomfield mother and her 16-year-old son.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Dec. 12 at Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard in Broomfield. According to Broomfield police, the driver of a 2000 Toyota Tundra crashed into a 2016 Mazda CX-5, killing Melissa Powell, 46, and her 16-year-old son, Riordan.

Jose Menjivar, 38, was identified as the driver of the Toyota. He was treated at a hospital and then booked into the Broomfield County Jail on multiple charges. Investigators believed alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

Menjivar pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of vehicular homicide — driving under the influence (DUI) as part of a plea deal. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8.

According to records from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Menjivar pleaded guilty to DUI-related crimes in 2007, 2014, 2016, and 2019.

