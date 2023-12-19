Mother, 16-year-old son killed in alleged DUI crash near Broomfield High School

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Broomfield Police Department on Friday identified the two people killed in an alleged DUI crash near Broomfield High School as a mother and son.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Dec. 12 at Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard.

According to Broomfield police, the driver of a 2000 Toyota Tundra crashed into a 2016 Mazda CX-5, killing Melissa Powell, 47, and her 16-year-old son, Riordan.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 37-year-old Jose Menjivar, was treated at a hospital and then booked into the Broomfield County Jail for vehicular homicide - reckless, vehicular homicide - DUI and habitual traffic offender.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Investigators believe alcohol and speed were contributing actors. The department said Friday it is waiting for the official toxicology report.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been created to support Melissa's surviving sons. To donate, click here.