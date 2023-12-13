Adult, juvenile killed in crash on Broomfield's Main Street

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — An adult and juvenile were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Broomfield's Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

In a social media post, the Broomfield Police Department said Main Street was closed from 10th Avenue to 136th Avenue. Miramonte Boulevard was also closed at Main Street.

🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY/ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION

All of Main St. is closed from 10th Ave. to 136th Ave. and Miramonte Blvd. is closed at Main St. for a crash involving multiple vehicles. Please avoid the area if possible.

In an update, the department said two people — one adult and one juvenile — were killed. The Adams County Coroner will release the victims' names at a later time.

One driver survived the crash and was taken to the hospital, police said.

The Broomfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Main Street has since reopened.