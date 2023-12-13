Watch Now
Adult, juvenile killed in crash on Broomfield's Main Street

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:39 PM, Dec 12, 2023
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — An adult and juvenile were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Broomfield's Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

In a social media post, the Broomfield Police Department said Main Street was closed from 10th Avenue to 136th Avenue. Miramonte Boulevard was also closed at Main Street.

In an update, the department said two people — one adult and one juvenile — were killed. The Adams County Coroner will release the victims' names at a later time.

One driver survived the crash and was taken to the hospital, police said.

The Broomfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Main Street has since reopened.

