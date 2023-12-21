Vehicular homicide, DUI charges filed against driver accused of killing mother, son in Broomfield

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 37-year-old faces charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed into another car in Broomfield, killing a mother and her son.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed charges of two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of driving under the influence (fourth of subsequent offense) against Jose Menjivar on Thursday. He is expected in court in the afternoon for the return filing of charges.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Dec. 12 at Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard in Broomfield. According to Broomfield police, the driver of a 2000 Toyota Tundra crashed into a 2016 Mazda CX-5, killing Melissa Powell, 46, and her 16-year-old son, Riordan.

Broomfield Mother, 16-year-old son killed in alleged DUI crash near Broomfield High School Sydney Isenberg

Menjivar was identified as the driver of the Toyota. He was treated at a hospital and then booked into the Broomfield County Jail on multiple charges.

Investigators said they believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

Broomfield High School Principal Ginger Ramsey sent a letter to the community after the crash, saying that Riordan, a junior at the school, had died of his injuries. A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to support the family. To donate, click here.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 21, 8am