29-year-old facing first-degree murder charge in fatal Aurora stabbing on September 16

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 29-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in a fatal Aurora stabbing on September 16, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Milton Oney Euceda-Velasquez, 29, is accused of stabbing and killing a man in an alleyway on E. 19th Ave. between N. Hanover Havanna Streets. Euceda-Velasquez also faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, second-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence, according to District Attorney Brian Mason's office.
Euceda-Velasquez's next court appearance is October 24 at 9 a.m. in Adams County District Court.
Crime
APD investigates homicide; police say victim suffered multiple stab wounds
The Aurora Police Department said the stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. September 16. Officers arrived at the intersection to find a dead man with multiple stab wounds.
