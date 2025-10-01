Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBrighton

Actions

29-year-old facing first-degree murder charge in fatal Aurora stabbing on September 16

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 1, 8am
havanna street stabbing 9-16-25.jpeg
havanna street stabbing_9-16-25.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 29-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in a fatal Aurora stabbing on September 16, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Milton Oney Euceda-Velasquez, 29, is accused of stabbing and killing a man in an alleyway on E. 19th Ave. between N. Hanover Havanna Streets. Euceda-Velasquez also faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, second-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence, according to District Attorney Brian Mason's office.

Euceda-Velasquez's next court appearance is October 24 at 9 a.m. in Adams County District Court.

19th and Havana - Homicide investigation - Aurora

Crime

APD investigates homicide; police say victim suffered multiple stab wounds

Robert Garrison

The Aurora Police Department said the stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. September 16. Officers arrived at the intersection to find a dead man with multiple stab wounds.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7-days-to-help-end-hunger-promo.jpg

Community

The Scripps Howard Fund is matching the first $10K. Give today