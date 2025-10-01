29-year-old facing first-degree murder charge in fatal Aurora stabbing on September 16

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 29-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in a fatal Aurora stabbing on September 16, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Milton Oney Euceda-Velasquez, 29, is accused of stabbing and killing a man in an alleyway on E. 19th Ave. between N. Hanover Havanna Streets. Euceda-Velasquez also faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, second-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence, according to District Attorney Brian Mason's office.

Euceda-Velasquez's next court appearance is October 24 at 9 a.m. in Adams County District Court.

The Aurora Police Department said the stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. September 16. Officers arrived at the intersection to find a dead man with multiple stab wounds.