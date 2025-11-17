Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Semitruck crash on westbound Interstate 76 Monday ruptures saddle tank, leaking 100 gallons of diesel

A semitruck crash on westbound Interstate 76 Monday morning ruptured the saddle tank, leaking 100 gallons of diesel onto the highway, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
ARVADA, Colo. — A semitruck crash on westbound Interstate 76 Monday morning ruptured its saddle tank, leaking 100 gallons of diesel onto the highway, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

This was a multi-car crash, involving two other vehicles in addition to the semitruck, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The people involved sustained minor injuries.

I-76 westbound is closed at Federal Boulevard due to safety concerns, between Sheridan Boulevard and Interstate 70, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT is trying to divert traffic onto Sheridan Boulevard, CSP said.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended morning commuters not get on westbound I-76 west of Interstate 25, as it appears all lanes of westbound I-76 are blocked west of Sheridan. Even first responders are stuck in the traffic jam, Luber observed.

Luber advised drivers use Pecos Street, Federal, Sheridan or Wadsworth Boulevards instead to get to Interstate 70 west.

CSP is investigating what led up to the crash.

