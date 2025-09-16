Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

APD investigates homicide; police say victim suffered multiple stab wounds

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 16, 11am
aurora homicide.png
Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide near E. 19th Avenue and Havana Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds, according to the Aurora Police Department.

No arrests have been made.

The department said a significant police presence will be in the area for several hours as homicide detectives examine the scene.

Road closures are in place.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACLYN YOUR VOICE MATTERS PROMO.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities