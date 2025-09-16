APD investigates homicide; police say victim suffered multiple stab wounds

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide near E. 19th Avenue and Havana Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim sustained multiple stab wounds, according to the Aurora Police Department.
No arrests have been made.
The department said a significant police presence will be in the area for several hours as homicide detectives examine the scene.
Road closures are in place.
No additional information was immediately available.
