Suspect on the loose, man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting near CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A shooting suspect remains on the loose in Boulder after putting a man in the hospital, prompting CU Boulder officials to alert students of yet another shooting near campus late Monday night.

The shooting was reported by the Boulder Police Department in the area of 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard at 10:20 p.m.

That tweet from police was soon followed by a CU Boulder emergency alert, which told people nearby to avoid the area as police canvassed the scene in search of a heavy set white male in his 20s with longer brown hair wearing a heavy winter jacket.

A follow-up alert about 30 minutes later urged students in the university housing at 17th and Athens to lock their doors and close their windows. A third alert from CU Boulder sent at around 11:18 p.m. asked the community to avoid the Boulder Creek path near Folsom Street and the Newton Court due to police presence. Those nearby were told to stay inside.

Just before midnight, Boulder PD said via Twitter the suspect had not yet been found after an extensive search, and added officers would continue investigating and provide updates Tuesday morning.

After an extensive search we did not locate the suspect in the area. Officers will continue investigating and we will have more updates in the morning #BoulderColorado — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 28, 2023

The victim in the shooting was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Monday night's emergency alert is the third sent to CU Boulder students in the span of a week.

Last Monday, CU Boulder sent an emergency alert after a man staying at the Boulder Millennium House fired "numerous" shots inside the hotel, prompting officers to order a shelter-in-place for the areas of 28th to Taft and Arapahoe to Folsom.

Two days later, another emergency alert went out to CU Boulder students following a report of an active shooter at Boulder High School, which is located just northwest of the university. That report was later deemed to be unfounded.