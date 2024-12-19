For the second time in a week, someone dies while hiking the Flatirons, Boulder County Sheriff's Office says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — For the second time in a week, someone died while hiking the Flatirons, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday night.

A 27-year-old man's sister reported Wednesday that her brother hadn't come home Tuesday after he had planned to go rock scrambling near the Third Flatiron. Rock scrambling is a mountaineering term for hiking steep terrain using one's hands to keep your balance.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office discovered the man's vehicle near the Gregory Canyon trailhead. Then, the Boulder Emergency Squad flew a drone over the area around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday and found the man's body near the Third Flatiron. The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group climbed up to the spot where the hiker was located. It took them 8.5 half hours to bring his body back down the mountain.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office has not released his name as the office notifies family first and waits for them to confirm the man's identity.

On Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office also found a man who died while hiking near the Second Flatiron. The agency believes that hiker fell and died. His identity has also not yet been released publicly.