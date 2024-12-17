Watch Now
Boulder County hiker found dead on Second Flatiron rock ledge

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An overdue hiker was found dead on a rock ledge of the Second Flatiron in Boulder County Monday evening.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believes the 42-year-old hiker fell to his death.

The sheriff's office said the man was found by friends after he failed to return home after dark Monday.

Multiple Boulder County agencies responded and assisted in the recovery of the man’s body.

His name has not been released.

