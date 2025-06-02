Watch Now
Customers can't access Pearl Street businesses between 15th St. and Broadway Monday after attack

Businesses along Pearl Street between Broadway and 15th St. have access through the alleys to the north and south of Pearl Street, but that does not apply to customers.
BOULDER, Colo. — Most roads in downtown Boulder reopened Monday morning after the attack on Pearl Street Sunday afternoon.

While business owners along Pearl Street between Broadway and 15th St. have access to their storefronts through alleyways to the north and south of Pearl Street, that does not apply to customers. Any business owner who can't get in via an alleyway can contact Boulder County police dispatch at 303-441-3333 to request a law enforcement escort to enter.

Boulder County government offices on Pearl Street and 13th St. remain closed, including the assessor's office. Real property valuation appeals can be filed in person at the assessor's offices in Lafayette or Longmont, as well as online.

The Boulder County Treasurer's Office, Boulder County Commissioner's Office, Community Planning and Permitting Office, County Administrator Office, Sustainability, Climate Action and Resilience (OSCAR) Office are also closed. All other county buildings were expected to open for regular hours Monday, the Boulder Office of Disaster Management said.

To receive updates on the incident and closures, text "BOCOinfo" to 888777.

There was an emergency shelter established Sunday at the East Boulder Community Center. That closed at 9 p.m. Sunday. Temporary flight restrictions were also put in effect over downtown Boulder 2 miles around 14th and Pearl Streets, 5,000 feet above the ground.

All evacuation orders were lifted Monday morning, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management.

