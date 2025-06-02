Customers can't access Pearl Street businesses between 15th St. and Broadway Monday after attack

BOULDER, Colo. — Most roads in downtown Boulder reopened Monday morning after the attack on Pearl Street Sunday afternoon.

While business owners along Pearl Street between Broadway and 15th St. have access to their storefronts through alleyways to the north and south of Pearl Street, that does not apply to customers. Any business owner who can't get in via an alleyway can contact Boulder County police dispatch at 303-441-3333 to request a law enforcement escort to enter.

Boulder County government offices on Pearl Street and 13th St. remain closed, including the assessor's office. Real property valuation appeals can be filed in person at the assessor's offices in Lafayette or Longmont, as well as online.

The Boulder County Treasurer's Office, Boulder County Commissioner's Office, Community Planning and Permitting Office, County Administrator Office, Sustainability, Climate Action and Resilience (OSCAR) Office are also closed. All other county buildings were expected to open for regular hours Monday, the Boulder Office of Disaster Management said.

The Boulder County downtown campus in Boulder on 1325 Pearl Street and 2045 13th Street is closed to the public and staff until further notice due to the incident and evacuation on Pearl Street.



The Boulder County downtown campus closure includes the Assessor’s Office, the… pic.twitter.com/j3sI4a4uaW — Boulder Office of Disaster Management (@BoulderOEM) June 2, 2025

To receive updates on the incident and closures, text "BOCOinfo" to 888777.

There was an emergency shelter established Sunday at the East Boulder Community Center. That closed at 9 p.m. Sunday. Temporary flight restrictions were also put in effect over downtown Boulder 2 miles around 14th and Pearl Streets, 5,000 feet above the ground.

All evacuation orders were lifted Monday morning, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management.

Customers can't access Pearl Street businesses Monday after Sunday attack

Continuing coverage:

