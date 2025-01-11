Aurora seeks emergency closure of troubled Edge of Lowry apartments as complex reaches “breaking point”

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora city officials are seeking an emergency court order to immediately close the troubled Edge of Lowry apartment complex, claiming the property “presents an immediate threat to public safety and welfare,” according to records obtained by The Denver Post.

The alleged kidnapping and torture of two residents in December is the most recent in a string of crimes plaguing the complex at 1218 Dallas St., Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday in municipal court.

Aurora Feds investigating home invasion, kidnapping at Edge of Lowry complex in Aurora Óscar Contreras

“The Edge of Lowry Apartments is an epicenter for unmitigated violent crimes and property crimes perpetuated by a criminal element that has exerted control and fear over others residing at this apartment complex,” Chamberlain wrote.

The complex – which shot to international prominence after a viral video of armed men forcing their way into apartments caught the attention of President-elect Donald Trump – was already set to close in the coming weeks.

Aurora ACLU of Colorado 'investigating' Aurora PD's response to Edge of Lowry incident Veronica Acosta

But owners Five Dallas Partners — which shares ownership with CBZ Management, the company that controls several dilapidated properties in Denver and Aurora — have taken no action to secure the property, Chamberlain wrote.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.