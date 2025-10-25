The Salvation Army Aurora sees 100% increase in demand as SNAP recipients prepare to miss November benefits

AURORA, Colo. — AURORA, Colo. — The Salvation Army Aurora saw a 100% increase in demand this week as SNAP recipients prepare to go without their November benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Denver7 has been listening to community concerns all week over the uncertainty surrounding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps low-income families purchase food. The program feeds about 600,000 Coloradans each month, half of whom are children.

Read our previous coverage below:



On Friday, Denver7 visited The Salvation Army Aurora Corps, where normally stocked shelves are now visibly bare.

"It's insane to see what we're seeing right now," said executive director Carl Esquivel. "The desperation is real."

Denver7

The pantry typically serves 60 to 80 families per day, but demand has doubled this week.

"We are already depleting resources all the way to December," Esquivel said. "This is our attempt of getting the story out there that food pantries, not just ours, but many even smaller food pantries, right, are struggling to be able to meet the needs of our community."

State officials demand federal action

As the government shutdown continues, attorneys general across the country, including Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser, are raising concerns about the situation.

"There's a lot on the line," said Weiser. "We should be doing everything we can to provide food, and that's not what the Agriculture Department is doing here. They're doing the opposite."

Weiser and 22 other attorneys general sent a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Friday, demanding clarity on how the USDA plans to proceed after notifying states that funding for SNAP may lapse soon due to the government shutdown.



Read the letter below

Weiser said the USDA should tap into its $6 billion contingency fund to cover benefits for November.

"I'm at a loss," Weiser told Denver7. "I'm pained by what's happening. I'm demanding answers."

How you can help

The Salvation Army is asking for donations of canned and dry goods. You can drop off your donations at the following locations:

Aurora Corps



Address: 802 Quari Court in Aurora

Food donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Denver Citadel Corps



Address: 4505 W. Alameda Avenue in Denver

Food donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The food pantry is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Centennial Corps



Address: 3900 E. Arapahoe Road in Centennial

Food donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays.

The food pantry is open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Salvation Army said the following food items are needed:



Soup

Corn

Green beans

Black beans

Tuna

Chili

Spaghetti

Rotini

Macaroni

Linguine

Rice

Cereal

Denver7 Gives has launched a campaign to help those struggling with food insecurity amid the government shutdown. To donate, use the form below and select "Help Fight Food Insecurity" from the drop-down menu.