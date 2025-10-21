SNAP benefits now on hold for November in Colorado due to government shutdown, officials say

DENVER — Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans who rely on SNAP benefits to eat will have to find other ways to put food on the table next month, after state officials announced Tuesday those benefits were now on hold for the month of November due to the government shutdown.

In a message posted on the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) website, state officials warned that because of the shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has not released the funds that states like Colorado use to pay Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“This means Colorado is unable to issue the approximately $120 million of November SNAP benefits to clients until the federal government restores funding,” the message reads.

Coloradans were urged to continue checking the website for updates and people who rely on SNAP benefits were encouraged to reach out to their local food banks or community agencies for assistance.



The hold placed on November SNAP benefits comes nearly a week after Gov. Jared Polis sounded the alarm about what the looming shut off would mean for the more than 600,000 Colorado families that rely on them.

“Our State is looking at all options for helping feed families in need and is currently having conversations about the negative impacts this will create and how to support people should the federal government not reopen,” Polis said in a statement last week, as he blamed Congressional Republicans “inability to govern responsibly” for the shutdown.

Polling, however, shows most Americans blame the government shutdown on both political parties, underscoring that no one is successfully evading responsibility.

In Colorado, 334,590 households (or 614,911 people) rely on SNAP benefits, with 50% of those recipients being children, 15% being people with disabilities and 10% being the elderly. Nearly 290,000 people across the Denver metro receive SNAP benefits. In Denver County alone, there are nearly 100,000 SNAP recipients.

Over the past week, Denver7 has reported on the efforts by several community organizations that are stepping up to fill the need as the government shutdown continues without end in sight.

Last week, a spokesperson with Food Bank of the Rockies told Denver7 it's preparing to step up to fill the need as it faces its own uncertainty.

In Boulder, officials with Harvest Hope Pantry said they were doing the same despite concerns about funds from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) going dry.

Coloradans looking for options across the Denver metro as the government shutdown continues into its third week can check out the following resources below:



The governor’s office suggested Coloradans call 211 or (866) 760-5489 or visit the 211 Colorado website.

There is also a list of resources through the Feeding Colorado website, or by email: info@feedingcolorado.org.

Those looking for the most up-to-date information should click here.