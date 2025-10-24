Coloradans turn to food banks with SNAP benefits on hold for November

DENVER — With food benefits on hold for November due to the government shutdown, Coloradans are turning to food banks now more than ever.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income families purchase food. It feeds about 600,000 Coloradans each month, half of whom are children.

Denver7 met Heather Behm, a single mom stocking up at a food pantry in Lakewood on Thursday. She said she relies on SNAP and receives $500 a month to feed her family.

However, hundreds of thousands of Coloradans who rely on SNAP will have to find other ways to put food on the table next month, after state officials announced Tuesday that those benefits were now on hold for November due to the government shutdown.

In a message posted on the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) website, state officials warned that because of the shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has not released the funds that states like Colorado use to pay SNAP benefits.

“This means Colorado is unable to issue the approximately $120 million of November SNAP benefits to clients until the federal government restores funding,” the message reads.

"Definitely a lot of people trying to take advantage of what we can at the moment," Behm said of the potential benefit lapse.

Behm isn't alone in her struggle. Monica Buhlig, Food Bank of the Rockies chief impact officer, said the shutdown is driving up demand at food assistance locations across the state.

"This week, hunger relief partners have said that they've started to see even more because there are people, the people who are about to lose their benefits Nov. 1, their SNAP benefits, realize that their budgets have been profoundly changed," Buhlig said.

The crisis prompted Governor Jared Polis to ask the Joint Budget Committee (JBC) for $10 million in emergency assistance for food banks on Wednesday.

"It will help significantly. Yet it isn't sufficient," Buhlig said about the governor's request.

The state estimates around 600,000 Coloradans — half of whom are children — will not receive SNAP benefits in November. That represents approximately $120 million that will not be distributed to families in need.

"A loss like this is pulling the rug out from people and how they had planned to feed their families and how they also planned for the holidays," Buhlig said.

Food Bank of the Rockies is encouraging monetary donations rather than food items, as it can purchase food at significantly lower rates than retail cost.

"When people donate [monetarily] to a food bank, we are able to stretch that dollar based on the large quantities of food that we purchase," Buhlig explained. "So we are able to stretch that dollar 30% more than a person could stretch it in the store buying it for themselves."

For now, many families across Colorado are hopeful for an end to the shutdown and the uncertainty about where their next meal will come from.

"With the holidays coming up, it's like, what do we do?" Behm said. "It's just stressful. I really pray they get it together and are able to make a decision soon."

