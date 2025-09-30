Teenager sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal 2024 shooting in Aurora after pleading guilty

AURORA, Colo. — A teenager was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday for a fatal 2024 shooting in Aurora after he pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder.

Xavier Garcia, 17, originally faced two additional charges — first-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Those were dropped, as part of the plea agreement, and Garcia was given 548 days of credit for time already served.

Garcia was arrested in April in connection with a double shooting on March 24 at a rental hall in the 2000 block of N. Tower Road.

When the Aurora Police Department was called to the area that night, officers found a large group of people and two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was treated and released from the hospital, but the other later died at the hospital. Nobody else was injured.

Based on the police investigation, officers learned an argument broke out at a large party, escalating to a shooting. Party-goers told police they went outside and Garcia there were more shots fired in the parking lot.