'Being tough on crime is crucial': Newly appointed Aurora City Council member Amsalu Kassaw shares priorities

AURORA, Colo. — Following his appointment, the newest member of the Aurora City Council, Amsalu Kassaw, sat down with Denver7 to discuss his priorities and plans for the city.

Kassaw was appointed to fill the at-large seat that opened after Councilman Dustin Zvonek stepped down at the end of October. Kassaw will fill the remainder of Zvonek's term, which will conclude in December 2025.

As a fresh face in leadership, Kassaw knows he's joining Aurora leadership at a time of national scrutiny for the city. Just this week, 16 suspected members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua (TdA), were detained after two Venezuelan immigrants were reportedly beaten, robbed and tortured for hours at the troubled Edge of Lowry complex.

"It is sad, you know, to be honest, to see that in our Aurora and in our neighborhood," said Kassaw.

Kassaw came to Aurora in 2007 as an Ethiopian refugee and said the city welcomed him with open arms. He told Denver7 that public safety will be his number one priority as a member of Aurora's city council.

"Being tough on crime is crucial to protect our neighbors, the neighborhood. So, I'm glad Aurora PD did take action on this organized crime," said Kassaw.

Kassaw works as a lieutenant for the Geo Group, Inc., which operates the Aurora ICE Processing Center. He said he supports President-elect Donald Trump's federal deportation plan "Operation Aurora."

"Everybody wants a safe and, you know, secure community," said Kassaw. "I do support that. Criminals need to be arrested."

Kassaw told Denver7 he does not think those deportations will target people who are not a threat to public safety.

According to the City of Aurora, Kassaw was awarded the 2024 Aurora Community Spirit Award for the community volunteer category. He also received the 2023 Leadership Service Unifying Achievement Award on International Diplomacy and the Ethiopian American Community Service Award.

Since this is an at-large seat, Kassaw will represent the entire city, not just one council ward.

Kassaw will be sworn in on Jan. 13, 2025. Aurora residents will vote for the next at-large council member during the November 2025 regular municipal election.