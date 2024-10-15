Aurora Mayor Pro Tem Dustin Zvonek stepping down from city council at the end of October

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Mayor Pro Tem Dustin Zvonek announced his resignation during Monday's city council meeting, effective at the end of the month.

Zvonek, who had one year left in his 4-year term, said the decision was in the best interest of his family following several "curveballs" that were thrown his way.

"We may not always agree — and some of us less than others. But I can promise you this, every single one of my colleagues genuinely cares about the city and its people," Zvonek said during Monday's city council meeting.

He went on to thank his colleagues, city staff and Aurora residents.

"Thank you for allowing me the incredible opportunity to serve you. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I will forever be grateful for the trust that you've placed in me, even on the days when I'm sure I tested your patience," Zvonek said. "I am deeply sorry that I won't be fulfilling my 4-year commitment, but I am sure that my colleagues will appoint someone that will serve you well."

Zvonek received applause from several city council members after he concluded his remarks.

"Your leadership has been extraordinary on this council and you absolutely will be missed," Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said.

Per the city's charter, the remaining city council members will appoint someone to fill Zvonek's vacancy until the Nov. 2025 election.