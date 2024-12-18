Aurora City Council appoints Amsalu Kassaw to fill vacant at-large seat

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council on Monday appointed Amsalu Kassaw to fill its vacant at-large seat.

The vacancy came about after former Councilman Dustin Zvonek stepped down at the end of October. Kassaw will fill the remainder of Zvonek's term, which will conclude in December 2025.

Kassaw was one of three finalists competing for the seat. He came to Aurora in 2007 as an Ethiopian refugee and said the city welcomed him with open arms.

"Aurora is more than a city to me. It is a symbol of opportunity and diversity,” Kassaw said during an interview with Denver7 earlier this month.

Kassaw, who works as a lieutenant for the Geo Group, Inc., which operates the Aurora ICE Processing Center, said he would bring a unique voice to the council as an immigrant in Colorado’s most diverse city.

“Together we can amplify the voice of our city, diverse residents and champion opportunity for all,” he said.

According to the City of Aurora, Kassaw was awarded the 2024 Aurora Community Spirit Award for the community volunteer category. He also received the 2023 Leadership Service Unifying Achievement Award on International Diplomacy and the Ethiopian American Community Service Award.



Since this is an at-large seat, Kassaw will represent the entire city, not just one council ward.

Kassaw will be sworn in on Jan. 13, 2025. Aurora residents will vote for the next at-large council member during the November 2025 regular municipal election.