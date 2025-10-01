Aurora police seek leads in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian Wednesday morning

AURORA, Colo. – Police are seeking the public’s help with any information on a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Aurora on Wednesday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the driver of a vehicle struck the man in the eastbound lane of E. Hampden Avenue just east of S. Picadilly at around 6 a.m.

APD said the driver struck the man, who was pushing a shopping cart in the lane, and after the crash the driver continued “eastbound towards Gun Club Road,” according to a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died, said police.

APD said there was no description of the driver or the vehicle and is urging anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.