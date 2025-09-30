Police seek leads on hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in NW Denver

DENVER – Police are seeking the public’s help with any information that might identify the driver or vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist last Friday in northwest Denver.

According to DPD, the driver struck the cyclist at North Federal Blvd at West 26th Avenue at around 10:10 p.m. on Friday, September 26.

In a news release, DPD said the driver did not stop or contact police after striking the cyclist and continued northbound. Police did not provide a description of the vehicle and there was no other information available as to the identity of the bicyclist.

In an initial news release, DPD said the victim who was struck was a pedestrian.

Denver7 will work to gather more information and update this story as we learn more.

Denver Police Department