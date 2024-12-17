14 people detained in armed home invasion and kidnapping Tuesday at The Edge at Lowry Apartments

AURORA, Colo. — Fourteen people are in Aurora police custody for questioning about an armed home invasion early Tuesday morning at The Edge at Lowry Apartments, the Aurora Police Department said.

The preliminary Aurora police investigation has found that multiple people entered an apartment in the complex just before 2:30 a.m. Two people were inside at the time. The suspects moved the two people to another apartment in the complex where the suspects reportedly threatened and tied them up, Aurora police said.

A man was stabbed during the encounter, but his injuries are not life threatening.

The suspects eventually released the victims, according to Aurora police, and that's when the victims called 911. When Aurora police arrived, officers detained 14 people for questioning.

Aurora police said it will hold a news conference later Tuesday to provide more details.