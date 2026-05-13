Jeffco Sheriff's Office 'unaware' of unreleased Jeffco school safety audit, finds no link to EHS shooter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A third-party school safety audit flagging 153 imminent threats at Jeffco Public Schools was never shared with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office before or during the investigation of the shooting at Evergreen High School, according to the sheriff's office.

On Sept. 10, 2025, an Evergreen High School student shot two of his classmates before turning the gun on himself.

During a board meeting Monday night, Jeffco Public Schools parents demanded answers from board members and the superintendent about a school safety audit completed a month before the shooting that had never been released to the public. Jeffco Kids First, a parent advocacy group, received a copy of the audit last week through a public records request to the school district.

Denver7's Maggie Bryan talked with concerned parents who called for transparency at Monday's school board meeting and pressed the school for answers. Watch her story in the video player below:

Parents say Jeffco Schools withheld safety audit results

"It seems that students are crying out for help in different ways, and it needs to be firmly addressed," said Lindsay Datko, executive director of Jeffco Kids First.

Jeffco Public Schools contracted with student safety firm Gaggle to conduct a no-cost pilot audit of potential safety threats within student Google Drive and email accounts. The audit, which Gaggle said it gave to school leaders during an in-person meeting in August 2025, flagged 153 imminent threats, including a hit list with 15 names, references to ongoing self-harm, domestic abuse, and potential acts of violence towards others.

Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says it was never given the report either.

"The JCSO was unaware of this report prior to receiving it from Channel 7 yesterday," said Jacki Kelley, the public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it investigated all tips and leads related to the EHS shooting, and that if investigators had received the Gaggle audit, they would have reviewed it and pursued any viable leads connected to the shooting. Kelley said the sheriff's office reviewed the Gaggle audit and found no information connected to the shooting or the suspect.

Kelley confirmed the hit list flagged by the Gaggle audit had been investigated by the sheriff's office months prior, and was associated with a different student at another Jeffco school.

"On May 22, 2025, a JCSO school resource officer was notified by school officials of a possible 'hit list' discovered on a student’s Chromebook. The discovery prompted an immediate investigation into the concerning document. It is my understanding that this 'hit list' is the same as what was referenced in the Gaggle report," said Kelley. "To be clear, that matter was completely unrelated to the shooting at Evergreen High School. The alleged ‘hit list’ was fully investigated by the Sheriff’s Office."

The sheriff's office also said the school is not in violation of the law for failing to share the Gaggle report with investigators, and that the two parties have been in communication about the audit.

"We’ve had open communication about the safety audit so that we can better understand who Gaggle is, and why the audit was done," said Kelley.

Evergreen Documents in Evergreen HS shooting released. Here's what they show. The Denver7 Team

As part of its investigation into the Evergreen High School shooting, the sheriff's office said it requested records from the school district directly linked to the suspect, including attendance records, emails, behavioral reports, and academic credits.

Heather Gunsallus, a spokesperson for Gaggle, said what the audit found in Jeffco Public Schools was "serious and warranted prompt attention." She said according to the company's data, school districts comparable in size to Jeffco average about 67 imminent threats over a 10-week period. Jeffco more than doubled that average, with 153 flagged threats.

In an emailed statement to Denver7 on Monday night, a spokesperson for Jeffco Public Schools said school district staff reviewed the Gaggle report and found the vast majority of information was "already known through safety systems and reporting pathways." The spokesperson said any new information was "appropriately followed up on."

The school district's Technology and Data Privacy Advisory Committee (TDPAC) publicly discussed the ongoing Gaggle audit during committee meetings in February and May 2025.

Denver7 has followed up with Jeffco Public Schools to ask why the audit was never released to the public. We are still waiting for a response.