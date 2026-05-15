Denver water closes Antero Reservoir to public as part of drought response

PARK COUNTY, Colo. - On Wednesday, Denver Water officially closed Antero Reservoir to the public.

That's because on Thursday, the utility company ramped up reservoir drawdown as part of its drought response.

Over the next several weeks, water will be moved from Antero down to Cheesman Reservoir via the South Platte River.

In total, about 18,000 acre-feet of water will be moved — enough to supply 54,000 to 72,000 households for a year, according to Denver Water's Manager of Water Supply, Nathan Elder.

"About 90% of our supply is dependent on snow pack that typically runs off from the mountains and melts in the April through July time period," Elder explained.

This year's conditions have pushed Denver Water to take drastic action.

"We need to save as much as we can. So by moving water from Antero, down to Cheesman Reservoir, we can save about 5,000 acre feet that would evaporate from the reservoir if we didn't release it," Elder detailed.

Elder described the process of controlling the water release as manageable.

"It's similar to turning on your spigot outside. We are able to measure how much is coming out and adjust the water release," Elder said.

You may recall Denver Water did something similar almost a quarter century ago.

"When we were in a drought in 2002, we also drained Antero Reservoir," Edler outlined. "This one's shaping up to be much worse, though, than it was in 2002."

Elder says that 2026 is worse than 2002 because there was less snowpack this past winter than back then.

The closure has stirred mixed emotions among those who live and work near the reservoir. Some visitors said they understand the necessity of the move.

"We do need this water, and for them to take it to another location to hold. I think it's probably a good thing," shared Greg Hoffman.

But others expressed frustration over the lack of advance notice.

Travis Sawyer, co-owner of Kindred Anglers, said the closure affects his livelihood.

"I mean, as much as maybe some of us knew that something like this was happening, the fact that they couldn't have warned us even a tiny bit sooner, giving any outfitters, anybody a heads up, like it, it affects everybody," Sawyer said.

Sawyer has spent years guiding fishing experiences on Antero.

"We spent a lot of years, and I've spent a lifetime trying to protect these fish out here," Sawyer explained.

Elias Perez said he hopes efforts will be made to relocate the fish before the reservoir is fully drained.

"I feel that they should try. They should have made a bigger effort to net them or something at the end. But I understand why they lift the limit, for example, keeping our fish that we keep now, it's kind of heartbreaking," Perez said.

Elder detailed that Denver Water is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on fish salvage efforts.

"They're going to have multiple fish salvage efforts at different levels as the reservoir is drawn down, and those fish will be moved downstream to Spinney Mountain Reservoir and 11 Mile Reservoir," Elder said.

As for when Antero Reservoir might reopen to the public, Elder said the decision rests with Mother Nature, as it depends on how much snowmelt there is in the years to come.