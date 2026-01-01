Tyler Melito joined the Denver7 newsroom in February 2026 as a multimedia journalist.

Before moving to Colorado, he spent three and a half years as a Morning Anchor and Reporter for FOX 56 News in Lexington, Kentucky. During his time there, he helped get the day started for viewers as anchor of the 5-6am early morning show. As a reporter he covered stories from across the station’s 40+ county viewing area, as well as in other parts of the state, including severe weather, budget issues with Lexington schools, the UPS plane crash in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby and much more. Tyler also co-hosted the station’s weekly high school pep rally show during football and basketball season, helping local communities gear up for Gameday.

Tyler’s work and involvement in the community earned him a nomination for Best Lexingtonian in 2025.

When he’s not working, Tyler enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing golf, and trying new food.

Tyler graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism in 2022 and as a proud Syracuse University alum he enjoys cheering on the Orange.

Tyler is excited to be working for you. If you have a story idea, you can email him at Tyler.Melito@denver7.com or follow him on social media.