Venezuelan attempted murder suspect wanted in Aurora arrested in NY while trying to cross the northern border

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Venezuelan man wanted for attempted murder in Aurora was arrested by federal immigration officials in New York while attempting to cross the border into Canada over the weekend.

Jose Manuel Salas-Gimenez, 27, was wanted for attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault stemming from a violent domestic violence incident in January 2024, according to a spokperson with the Aurora Police Department.

He was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Peace Bridge border crossing at the Port of Buffalo, NY, on Saturday after he was denied entry into Canada, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Officials said Salas-Gimenez was arrested after CBP ran his name through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) databased, which showed he was wanted for those two crimes.

He was taken into custody and taken to a secondary examination area for further investigation, officials said. There, CBP officials verified his identity and contacted the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed the felony warrants for which he was wanted.

“I am proud of the outstanding work of our CBP officers who are committed to keeping our country safe,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone in a statement. “Effectively leveraging our national law enforcement resources allows our officers to identify and apprehend these wanted fugitives.”

Salas-Gimenez was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department and is currently being held by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition to Colorado.

He is the second Venezuelan wanted in Colorado who was caught while trying to cross into Canada.

Back in November, 32-year-old Naxer Acevedo Escalona was arrested in Buffalo after trying to escape from Colorado on suspicion of armed robbery and vehicle theft.