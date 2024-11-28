Venezuelan man wanted in Colorado arrested at Peace Bridge border crossing in New York

BUFFANO, N.Y. — A Venezuelan man wanted on active felony warrants in Colorado was arrested Wednesday in Buffalo, N.Y., U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers said in a news release Thursday.

The man – identified by CBP officers as 32-year-old Naxer Acevedo Escalona – was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima when he made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge border crossing at the Port of Buffalo, the release states.

At the primary inspection area, the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) “indicated that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Chicago Police Department.” Escalona was then subsequently escorted to the secondary inspection area for further examination, where CBP officers discovered Escalona had active felony warrants in Colorado.

After contacting the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, CBP officers confirmed Escalona was wanted for armed robbery and vehicle theft. CBP officers also confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Chicago Police Department, according to the release.

Escalona was taken into custody and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, where he is being held as he awaits extradition.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of our CBP officers, another criminal was removed from our streets,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our continued coordination with our State and Local partners helped to put this dangerous individual in jail.”