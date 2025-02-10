Undocumented Honduran man arrested on drug, firearm-related charges by ICE, officials say

THORNTON, Colo. — A Honduran man who was in the country illegally was arrested on several drug and firearm-related charges in Thornton last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, a spokesperson with the federal agency said Monday.

Adan Desederio Pavon-Andino, 30, has two convictions for felony marijuana possession and is facing four charges of felony possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, felony re-entry as well as alien in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

“I don’t think I can be more clear, ICE is not going to tolerate those who peddle drugs and steal guns in our communities,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Denver Field Office Director Robert Guadian in a statement. “We’re glad to partner with the DEA in executing a lawful order to effect the arrest of Pavon. He will face justice and then removal from the United States.”

Pavon-Andino, who was previously deported, unlawfully re-entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location, officials said.

The suspect is the fourth Honduran man arrested in Colorado since at least January on several crime charges.

While deportations appear to be ramping up over the past several weeks, the number of undocumented people deported was highest in 2024 under former President Joe Biden — the highest in 10 years. See the data in the Infogram below.

Cesar Raudales-Banegas, 26; Jose Lopez-Zuniga, 33; Alex Adonay-Moncada, 20; and 33-year-old Marvin Mejia were arrested on Jan. 21 after deputies served a search warrant for narcotics at a home on S. Jasper Circle, located near the intersection of E. Alameda Parkway and S. Chambers Rd. in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

During their arrest, deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit and the Aurora Police Department SWAT Team found a small amount of fentanyl powder, $15K in cash and several firearms, two of which were stolen.

The public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.