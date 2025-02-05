4 suspects arrested in Arapahoe County; 3 had been previously deported to Honduras, deputies say

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Four men wanted on drug-related warrants out of Arapahoe County were arrested by deputies last month, and a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Wednesday three of the suspects had been previously deported to Honduras.

Cesar Raudales-Banegas, 26; Jose Lopez-Zuniga, 33; Alex Adonay-Moncada, 20; and 33-year-old Marvin Mejia were arrested on Jan. 21 after deputies served a search warrant for narcotics at a home on S. Jasper Circle, located near the intersection of E. Alameda Parkway and S. Chambers Rd. in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said in social media post on X, formerly Twitter, that three of the men were previously deported to Honduras by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but did not clarify which of the three had been previously deported.

Local TdA targeted in large-scale federal operation across the Denver metro: ICE Tony Kovaleski

During their arrest, deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit and the Aurora Police Department SWAT Team found a small amount of fentanyl powder, $15K in cash and several firearms, two of which were stolen.

Lopez-Zuniga and Mejia both had felony warrants out of Denver for drug distribution, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson. All four were taken into custody by ICE.

Deputies said the investigation in this case was still ongoing.

The announcement by the sheriff’s office comes on the same day that a large-scale federal law enforcement operation was underway in the Denver metro.