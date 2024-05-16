Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Aurora quadruple homicide from 2022

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man charged in connection with the murders of four people in Aurora in late 2022 was found guilty first-degree murder Thursday.

Joseph Castorena was found guilty on all four counts of first-degree murder as well as one count of attempted first-degree murder – after deliberation by a jury in the 18th Judicial District in connection with the Oct. 30, 2022, homicide at a house near E. 10th Ave. and Geneva St.

Information from witnesses on the day of the crime revealed that Castorena had broken into the home and ambushed the family living there, shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister, his sister’s husband and the sisters’ father. He was also accused of killing a man staying in an RV in the backyard of the home.

Records show a court had granted Castorena’s ex-girlfriend and her father a protection order against him a week before the deadly shooting.

Castorena’s brother and cousin were arrested in the days after the shooting, but the suspect continued to elude authorities for several months.

He was eventually found and arrested in Mexico in early 2023 with the help of the FBI, local police officers in Mexico, the Instituto Nacional de Migración – Mexico’s immigration enforcement agency – and the Mexican government, according to a spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department.

He was brought to Colorado on March 12 of last year and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2024.

