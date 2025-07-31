Man charged in shooting of former Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds pleads guilty

DENVER — A man charged in the shooting of former Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds last year has pleaded guilty to the crime, a spokesperson with the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Burr Charlesworth pleaded guilty Thursday in Denver County Court to one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, the spokesperson said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter. He is one of nine people who have been charged in connection with Reynold’s shooting.

Citing police documents, ESPN reported at the time that Reynolds and another man were found near South Quebec Street and East Union Avenue in Denver following multiple 911 calls about two people being shot on Oct. 18, 2024. Our partners at The Denver Post would later report Reynolds was leaving the Shotgun Willies strip club in Glendale when the shooting occurred.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold reported Reynolds was shot twice — once in the left arm and once in the back of the head. He was treated at a Denver-area hospital and later released.

Calling the shooting a “coordinated, organized” attack, prosecutors argued in court back in November that bail should not be lowered for one the other suspects charged in the case, the Denver Post reported.

At least 30 rounds were fired into the vehicle carrying Reynolds and his companions, prosecutors said

Charlesworth faces between eight to 12 years in prison when he’s sentenced on September 18, according to the DA’s office spokesperson.

Reynolds saw limited time with Jacksonville after being waived by Denver in December of last year and is currently unsigned.