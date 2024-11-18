Shooting that wounded Broncos’ Josh Reynolds was “coordinated” attack with 30 rounds fired into SUV, DA says

The October shooting that injured Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was a “coordinated, organized” attack, and police are working to make additional arrests, a prosecutor with the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

“This was a violent, vicious attack on the citizens of Denver County,” prosecutor Holly MacDonald said in court as she argued that bail should not be lowered for one of the suspects charged in the case, Luis Mendoza, 35.

“This was a coordinated, organized assault on three victims, largely with Mr. Mendoza being the one coordinating this attack,” she said.

At least 30 rounds were fired into the vehicle carrying Reynolds and his companions, MacDonald said.

Denver police are working to make additional arrests, she said, and Mendoza’s release from custody now would allow him to “tamper with witnesses.”

