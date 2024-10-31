2 men charged with attempted murder, assault in Broncos player Josh Reynolds’ shooting

Two men arrested on suspicion of shooting Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds after he left a Denver strip club on Oct. 18 have been charged with first-degree attempted murder, assault and other felonies, according to court records.

Burr Charlesworth, 42, and Luis Mendoza, 35, are each charged with six counts of first-degree attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault, according to online court records for their cases in Denver County Court.

Charlesworth is also charged with three counts of illegal firearm use and Mendoza faces an additional 16 felony charges and one misdemeanor, including illegally using a firearm, possessing a weapon as a previous offender, having a large-capacity magazine and drug-related charges.

The Oct. 18 shooting happened around 3 a.m. after Reynolds and two other people left Shotgun Willies, a strip club in Glendale, according to an affidavit filed against Mendoza that was released Wednesday.

Reynolds arrived at the strip club shortly after midnight. Around 1 a.m., Mendoza arrived at the club, scanned his driver’s license to enter, and then sat in the club and watched Reynolds and his group until they left around 2:45 a.m.

Continue reading on The Denver Post