Judge sentences Englewood man to 2 consecutive life sentences Wednesday for murder of wife and daughter

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An 82-year-old Englewood man, accused of killing and dismembering his wife and daughter in March 2023, was sentenced to life in the Department of Corrections Wednesday.

Reginald Maclaren was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder at the end of June for the deaths of his wife, 70-year-old Bethany Maclaren, and his 35-year-old daughter Ruth Jennifer Maclaren.

***REGINALD MACLAREN SENTENCING***

Murder 1 after Deliberation - Life w/o parole

Tampering w/Deceased Body - 12 years DOC

False Reporting - 120 days in jail w/credit for time served (1 of 2) — 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office (@DA18th) July 10, 2024

Each count carries a sentence of life in prison without parole, that the judge ordered Wednesday to run consecutively — one after the other — without the possibility of parole.

The defense attorney asked for the sentences to run concurrent, which means at the same time. Maclaren's attorney argued since his client is 82 years old, any sentence would effectively be a life sentence.

"To run these sentences concurrent would be tantamount to the court placing no value to the life of Bethany or Ruth," the judge said Wednesday.

The judge presiding over the Maclaren case has ordered the sentences run CONSECUTIVELY. As a reminder, a first-degree murder conviction automatically carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole. (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/3dcF2NzbLY — 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office (@DA18th) July 10, 2024

Maclaren was also sentenced to 24 years at the DOC for two counts of tampering with the deceased bodies of his wife and daughter. Each charge carries a sentence of 12 years in the DOC.

On the count of false reporting, Maclaren was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for time served.

After closing arguments in his trial at the end of June, the jury reached a unanimous verdict, convicting Maclaren on all five counts in connection with the murder of his wife and daughter.



The case stemmed from Maclaren calling 911 on March 25, 2023 at around 6 p.m., saying his wife and daughter were dead in their apartment. When officers responded, they found two people dead in trash cans and the man told them he believed they had been murdered by a person armed with a hammer. During the investigation, Englewood police determined both victims were killed with an axe. Reginald Maclaren was then taken into custody.

During an interview with police, he said he planned to kill them so the family could avoid becoming homeless, according to an arrest affidavit. The document read that Reginald MacLaren told police "he does not regret killing his family as he 'knows they are in a better place.'"

Bethany's niece spoke before the court Wednesday to give a victim-impact statement before the court's sentencing. She said, while her aunt and cousin lived far away from her physically, they had a close and personal relationship. Bethany's niece explained that her aunt even helped support her education financially when she was younger.

"This crime has snatched away from us a loving and caring aunt, and sister. It pains us a lot, we couldn’t even say goodbye to our beloveds. We are deeply saddened and hurt my uncle did," she said.

She asked the court to strictly punish him.

The judge said the court was not passing judgment on Reginald Maclaren personally but on his actions based on the jury's verdicts. She told Maclaren while God may have mercy on him, the court cannot.

"Their [Bethany and Ruth's] lives clearly had value and meaning and they deserve to be remembered as those beautiful and innocent souls, rather than for the horrific way Maclaren chose to end their lives," the judge said.

The court set a hearing for Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m. to decide restitution.

