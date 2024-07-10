Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Judge sentences Englewood man to 2 consecutive life sentences Wednesday for murder of wife and daughter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An 81-year-old man was taken into custody after investigators discovered two homicide victims in trash cans inside his residence. On March 25 at around 6 p.m., Reginald Maclaren called 911 stating his wife and adult daughter were dead in the apartment, said Tracy Jones, Englewood Police Division Chief, during a news conference on Tuesday. Once inside the residence in the 900 block of Englewood Pkwy, officers found the two deceased victims in trash cans on the floor. During the initial call, Maclaren told investigators he knew the suspect, who he claimed had used a hammer during the attacks, according to Jones. During the homicide investigation, Englewood police determined both homicide victims were killed with an axe. Police believe one victim was also dismembered with a saw.
reginald maclaren double homicide case englewood
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 10, 2024

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An 82-year-old Englewood man, accused of killing and dismembering his wife and daughter in March 2023, was sentenced to life in the Department of Corrections Wednesday.

Reginald Maclaren was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder at the end of June for the deaths of his wife, 70-year-old Bethany Maclaren, and his 35-year-old daughter Ruth Jennifer Maclaren.

Each count carries a sentence of life in prison without parole, that the judge ordered Wednesday to run consecutively — one after the other — without the possibility of parole.

The defense attorney asked for the sentences to run concurrent, which means at the same time. Maclaren's attorney argued since his client is 82 years old, any sentence would effectively be a life sentence.

"To run these sentences concurrent would be tantamount to the court placing no value to the life of Bethany or Ruth," the judge said Wednesday.

Maclaren was also sentenced to 24 years at the DOC for two counts of tampering with the deceased bodies of his wife and daughter. Each charge carries a sentence of 12 years in the DOC.

On the count of false reporting, Maclaren was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for time served.

After closing arguments in his trial at the end of June, the jury reached a unanimous verdict, convicting Maclaren on all five counts in connection with the murder of his wife and daughter.

    reginald maclaren double homicide case englewood

    Crime

    Colo. man, 82, convicted in connection with dismemberment of wife, daughter

    Stephanie Butzer
    12:56 PM, Jun 28, 2024

    The case stemmed from Maclaren calling 911 on March 25, 2023 at around 6 p.m., saying his wife and daughter were dead in their apartment. When officers responded, they found two people dead in trash cans and the man told them he believed they had been murdered by a person armed with a hammer. During the investigation, Englewood police determined both victims were killed with an axe. Reginald Maclaren was then taken into custody.

    During an interview with police, he said he planned to kill them so the family could avoid becoming homeless, according to an arrest affidavit. The document read that Reginald MacLaren told police "he does not regret killing his family as he 'knows they are in a better place.'"

    Bethany's niece spoke before the court Wednesday to give a victim-impact statement before the court's sentencing. She said, while her aunt and cousin lived far away from her physically, they had a close and personal relationship. Bethany's niece explained that her aunt even helped support her education financially when she was younger.

    "This crime has snatched away from us a loving and caring aunt, and sister. It pains us a lot, we couldn’t even say goodbye to our beloveds. We are deeply saddened and hurt my uncle did," she said.

    She asked the court to strictly punish him.

    The judge said the court was not passing judgment on Reginald Maclaren personally but on his actions based on the jury's verdicts. She told Maclaren while God may have mercy on him, the court cannot.

    "Their [Bethany and Ruth's] lives clearly had value and meaning and they deserve to be remembered as those beautiful and innocent souls, rather than for the horrific way Maclaren chose to end their lives," the judge said.

    The court set a hearing for Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m. to decide restitution.

    Englewood man, 81, in custody after police find bodies of wife, daughter in trash cans

    D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
    The Follow Up
    What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

    Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

    Community

    Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help