Englewood man, 81, in custody after police find bodies of wife, daughter in trash cans

Suspect had called police, told investigators he knew the suspect
Englewood police
Posted at 3:26 PM, Mar 28, 2023
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An 81-year-old man was taken into custody after investigators discovered two homicide victims in trash cans inside his residence.

On March 25 at around 6 p.m., Reginald Maclaren called Englewood police saying his wife and adult daughter were murdered, according to a news release.

Englewood police said once inside the residence in the 900 block of Englewood Pkwy, officers found the two victims in trash cans on the floor and that both were deceased.

During the initial call, Maclaren told investigators he knew the suspect, who he claimed had used a hammer during the attacks, according to the release.

During the homicide investigation, Englewood police determined both homicide victims were killed with an axe. Police believe one victim was also dismembered with a saw.

Maclaren was taken into custody under probable cause in connection to the deaths. He is set to appear in Arapahoe County District Court this week.

