Man arrested in Englewood homicide investigation after spouse, adult child found dead

DENVER — A man was arrested Saturday night in a homicide investigation after his spouse and adult child were found dead, according to the Englewood Police Department.

Police are alleging the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was involved in the two deaths, which occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Floyd Avenue and South Inca Street.

Police have not released any other details related to the investigation, asking the community and media to “respect the family’s privacy.” However, they said there is no threat to the community.

The identification of the victims and the cause and manner of their deaths will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office at a later time.