Former Loveland police officer sentenced to federal prison for sexually assaulting teen girl in park

LOVELAND, Colo. — A former Loveland police officer convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while on duty will be spending several years in federal prison after a court hearing on Monday.

A federal judge in Denver sentenced Dylan Miller, 30, to 17 years in prison and five years of supervised release for the 2023 assault.

A jury convicted Miller in December 2025 of depriving the victim of her civil rights while acting as an officer.

The arrest affidavit said Miller sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in a park in August 2023.

The victim and her family reported the incident to police in October 2023.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Investigators learned Miller first contacted the victim and others during a late July 2023 traffic stop.

The victim said that a few days later, she was at North Lake Park after dark with one other friend. Miller, while on duty, pulled up at the park and isolated the girl, where he removed his body-worn camera before sexually assaulting her.

Miller was fired the day he was arrested in November 2023.

Denver7 News at 4

“Dylan Miller abused his power as a police officer to target, isolate, and sexually assault a minor in his care,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon in a statement. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that the Civil Rights Division will continue to hold accountable law enforcement officers who betray their duty to protect and serve.”

The FBI, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Loveland Police Department investigated the case.

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