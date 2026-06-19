Former Green Mountain HS psychologist sentenced to 5 years in prison after sex assault on child conviction

GOLDEN, Colo. — A former Green Mountain High School psychologist, convicted for sex assault on a child earlier this year, was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections (DOC) Thursday. James Michael Chevrier, 39, was also convicted of drug related charges and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

During Chevrier's sentencing hearing Thursday, Deputy District Attorney Holly Spease argued for Chevrier to face the maximum sentence of 12 years in the the DOC, the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said. However ultimately, Jefferson County District Court Judge Diego G. Hunt sentenced Chevrier to at least five years in the DOC. He will also be required to comply with sex offender treatment before he's released from prison. Chevrier received 255 days of pre-sentence confinement credit as well.

He was arrested in May of last year while he was working at Green Mountain High School after Lakewood police received a Safe2Tell tip, accusing Chevrier of sex assault. He was also working as a psychologist at Bear Creek High School at the time of his arrest, police said. Previously, he was on staff at Evergreen High School during the 2022-2023 school year, and the Cherry Creek School District during the 2021-2022 school year.

Following a five-day trial in January and one day of deliberations, a jury convicted Chevrier of five charges: sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Ketamine), contributing to the delinquency of a minor involving alcohol, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor involving marijuana. Two other counts against Chevrier were dismissed.

The subject of the Safe2Tell report and the victim's father spoke at Chevrier's sentencing hearing Thursday, asking for him to face the maximum sentence. The victim recounted the abuse in court and said Chevrier robbed her of her entire freshman year and her trust in adults.

“I wouldn’t want him to have that power over people. It’s easy for him to manipulate,” the victim said.

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