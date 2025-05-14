Green Mountain High School psychologist arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Green Mountain High School psychologist has been arrested by Lakewood police on charges of sex assault less than a week after a Safe2Tell tip accused the staff member of the crime.

James Michael Chevrier, 38, was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the allegations, which began after Lakewood police was made aware of a Safe2Tell tip last Friday, according to a news release. Police said Chevrier was also working as a psychologist at Bear Creek High School at the time of his arrest.

Chevrier is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust for a victim less than 15 years of age as part of a pattern of abuse.

Denver7

He’s also been charged with soliciting for child prostitution, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance – schedule I or II, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance – schedule III / IV – more than 4g, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the second degree.

Detectives with the Lakewood Police Department believe there may be individuals with more information and are asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Detectives said Chevrier also served as a staff member at Evergreen High School during the 2022-2023 school year, and the Cherry Creek School District the year prior.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Lakewood Police Tip Line at 303-763-6800.