Green Mountain High School psychologist convicted on five counts, including sexual assault on a child

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Green Mountain High School psychologist arrested last year on suspicion of sex assault on a child was convicted Monday in connection with the crime and several other charges levied against him.

James Michael Chevrier was arrested in May after Lakewood police was made aware of a Safe2Tell tip accusing him of sex assault.

On Monday, following a five-day trial and after deliberating for a little more than a day, a Jefferson County jury convicted him of five charges, including sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Ketamine), contributing to the delinquency of a minor involving alcohol, and Contributing to the delinquency of a minor involving marijuana.

Chevrier had been out on bond and living out of state during the pendency of his case. Following Monday’s verdicts, he was remanded into custody on those five counts. Two other counts for which he was accused were dismissed.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 2 at 8:30 a.m.