Denver police seek 14-year-old in RiNo shooting that killed bouncer

What looks like a typical weekend in the River North Arts District feels like anything but that to folks who work near Larimer and 29th streets, where a shooting happened Wednesday night.
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 14, 2024

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a 14-year-old boy in connection with last week’s shooting outside a RiNo bar that killed a bouncer.

Steven Joseph Marquez, who goes by “Echo,” is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant for the shooting death of Todd Kidd Wednesday night near Larimer and 29th streets.

Kidd worked as a bouncer for Federales Denver, a bar and restaurant in the RiNo Arts District.

Police said Todd was shot when he intervened in a disturbance outside Federales around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Todd died at the hospital two days later.

The shooting has left neighboring businesses in shock.

“Unfortunately, everything kind of happens in hindsight. It's not till an event occurs where you want maybe a more protected feeling, but it feels pretty protected right up until it's broken,” said Aaron Graham, who works at Ratio Beerworks across the street from Federales.

The 14-year-old suspect is described as being 5’5” tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone who knows Marquez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

