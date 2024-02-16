UCCS put on lockdown Friday after reports of gunfire, public asked to stay away from the campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Colorado Springs campus and Colorado Springs Christian School were put on lockdown Friday following reports of gunfire, UCCS Public Safety posted on the social media site X.

Urgent UCCSAlert: Lockdown! Lock interior doors. Turn out the lights. Move away from sight. Do not open the door. Maintain silence. Evade/Defend — UCCS Public Safety (@UCCS_dps) February 16, 2024

UCCS said it is not an active shooter situation, but the campus remains on lockdown.

All classes and activities have been canceled for the day, UCCS Public Safety said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and campus police are asking the public to avoid the area.

There is no information on any injuries or suspects.